Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AARD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

In other news, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,744. This trade represents a 11.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,938,800. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

