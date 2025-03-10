9,957 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 492,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Regions Financial by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 191,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

RF opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

