939,785 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 939,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,472,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.58 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.