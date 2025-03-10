868 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $363.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.