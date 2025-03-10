7,510 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,855,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Price Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,526,505.64. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Articles

