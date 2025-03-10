655 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $288.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

