5,085 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

