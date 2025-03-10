4,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

