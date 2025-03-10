3,971 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $2,595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCY opened at $53.91 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCY. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

