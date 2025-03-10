3,641 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.