3,510 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,685 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 644,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 678,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,542,000 after purchasing an additional 261,797 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,623 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

