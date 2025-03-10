3,291 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.79. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

