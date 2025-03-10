3,083 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Scotiabank started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $850.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,017.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

