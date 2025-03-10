2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.55, but opened at $37.37. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 2,940,479 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
