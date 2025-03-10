23andMe’s (ME) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.
23andMe Price Performance
Shares of ME stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.19. 23andMe has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $12.76.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.
Institutional Trading of 23andMe
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
Featured Stories
