23andMe’s (ME) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of ME stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.19. 23andMe has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

23andMe Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 702,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 293,358 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.