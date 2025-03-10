2,291 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $850.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,017.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

