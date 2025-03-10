2,011 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 400,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 385,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,815,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after purchasing an additional 272,461 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PG opened at $176.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

