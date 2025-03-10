17,643 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Bought by Tassel Capital Management Inc.

Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,636,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 399,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 311,386 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,267,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 137,863 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.10 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

