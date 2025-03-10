1,686 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

