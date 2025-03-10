15,248 Shares in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Purchased by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of WGMI opened at $16.32 on Monday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

