13,937 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

