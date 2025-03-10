1,243 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $271.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.87 and a 1-year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

