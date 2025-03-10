106,858 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,577,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.23 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day moving average is $129.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

