Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 142,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 391,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZURA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zura Bio by 12,060.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 2,611,532 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zura Bio by 1,499.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 657,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zura Bio by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 377,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

