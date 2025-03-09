Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,958 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Yelp makes up about 2.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Yelp worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at $54,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,069 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Evercore ISI raised Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Yelp Stock Up 3.4 %

Yelp stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $37,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,368.42. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,984.12. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,489 shares of company stock worth $2,087,187. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

