Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.69 ($4.08) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($4.01). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 314.10 ($4.06), with a volume of 62,289 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYN. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($6.07) to GBX 430 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.53. The company has a market cap of £72.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.97%. Analysts predict that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.16), for a total value of £10,638.88 ($13,747.10). Also, insider Stephen John Ellwood purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920 ($6,357.41). Insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

