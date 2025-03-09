Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 85,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 215,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wrap Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $96.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Wrap Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

