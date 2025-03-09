Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and traded as high as $25.45. Wilmar International shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 42,002 shares.
Wilmar International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.
Wilmar International Company Profile
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
