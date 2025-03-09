William B. Roberts Sells 6,259 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 6,259 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $58,897.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,633.98. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 1.5 %
CPSS stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
