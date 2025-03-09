Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 884,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,004,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 585,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

