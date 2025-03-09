Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $10.68. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 220,344 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

