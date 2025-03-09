WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.17. 1,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

WesBanco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

