WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.17. 1,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.
WesBanco Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.
WesBanco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WesBanco
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.