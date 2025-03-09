Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $128.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.