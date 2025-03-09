Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after buying an additional 285,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after buying an additional 386,461 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 54.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

