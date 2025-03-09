Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,878 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

