Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Permian Resources worth $39,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Permian Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Permian Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,446 shares of company stock valued at $269,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.