Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital comprises 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,446,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

