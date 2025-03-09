Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $11,310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $333.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

