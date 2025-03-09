Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $67,324,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.85 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

