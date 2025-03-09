Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,339.77 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,136.27 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,319.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,326.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

