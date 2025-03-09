Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

