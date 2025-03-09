Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

