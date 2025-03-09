Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $379.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.45 and a 200 day moving average of $372.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

