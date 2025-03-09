Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,918 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 152.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,354,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

