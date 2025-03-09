Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 106,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Veeva Systems stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
