Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 106,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

