Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,161,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after acquiring an additional 579,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.