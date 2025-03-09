Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $107,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,704,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $283.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.97. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

