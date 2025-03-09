Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,239,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

