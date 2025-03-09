Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

