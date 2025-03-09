Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $250.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.81 and a 52 week high of $277.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

